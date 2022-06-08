Camden’s first woman mayor and the first woman to lead the council was Millie Miller (1922-1977).

Elected as a Labour councillor in the London Borough of Camden when it was created in 1964, she went on to be its first woman Mayor and in 1971 the first woman to lead Camden, and the first to lead any London council.

She left a legacy of housing and social achievements. Much of the built heritage of Camden and the West End, which was under attack from “development” in the 1960s and 1970s, still stands as testimony to her efforts to preserve and give value to the best of London’s past.

In 1974 she was elected as a Labour MP for Ilford North.

Her son Bernard Miller has researched his family history and to commemorate 100 years since her birth is giving a talk about his mother for Camden History Society.

Thoroughly Modernising Millie Miller — caring, conserving, constructing Camden: a talk by Bernard Miller, Thursday, 16 June 2022, 7:30 pm 9:00 pm. The talk is online and free to members of Camden History Society.