Yatai, 32-34 Goodge Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Mission SA Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Yatai, 32-34 Goodge Street, Fitzrovia.

Permission is sought for the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from 10am to 10pm everyday.

The business is described as a Japanese restaurant. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\110473, Yatai, 32-34 Goodge Street W1T 2QJ.

A public consultation on the application is open and comments can be made until 4 July 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.