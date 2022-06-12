Camden Council has registered 17 planning applications so for in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, during June 2022. (This list will be updated until the beginning of July.)
Among the monthly list is: a pavement licence at 52 Warren Street; details of archaeological post-excavation assessment and analysis at 247 Tottenham Court Road; alterations to listed buildings at 196 Tottenham Court Road, 20-21 Warren Street, and 22 Bedford Square.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2022/2484/PVL
|Turpan Uyghur Restaurant 108 Great Russell Street Bloomsbury London WC1B 3NA
|3 Tables, 6 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday-Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|09-06-2022
|2022/2138/L
|22 Bedford Square London Camden WC1B 3HH
|Internal alterations and erection of flagpole on front elevation and cctv.
|REGISTERED
|09-06-2022
|2022/2087/P
|13-17 Fitzroy Street London W1T 4BQ
|Minor material amendment to vary Condition 3 (Approved Plans) of 2019/2198/P dated 10/07/2020 for (Construction of a two storey rooftop extension to Block B to create additional office (Class B1) floorspace, reconfiguration and alterations to the existing main entrance, atrium and external facade, creation of roof terrace and replacement of rooftop plant) to involve minor alterations to the previous proposal.
|REGISTERED
|09-06-2022
|2022/1753/L
|20-21 Warren Street London W1T 5LT
|External alterations to ground floor frontage and flank wall in connection with refurbishment of shopfront, including of existing front railings with 1.5 metre high railings and new signage.
|REGISTERED
|09-06-2022
|2022/0147/P
|20-21 Warren Street London W1T 5LT
|Alterations to ground floor frontage involving the replacement of existing front railings with 1.5 metre high railings.
|REGISTERED
|09-06-2022
|2022/2465/L
|The Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ
|Refurbishment and external alterations to ground floor Tottenham Court Road and Torrington Place façades of the Heal’s Building, including works to Heal’s entrance comprising: removal of existing metal canopy, refurbishment of Portland stone façade, and installation of new glazed doors.
|REGISTERED
|08-06-2022
|2022/2462/P
|The Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ
|Refurbishment and external alterations to ground floor Tottenham Court Road and Torrington Place façades of the Heal’s Building, including works to Heal’s entrance comprising: removal of existing metal canopy, refurbishment of Portland stone façade, and installation of new glazed doors.
|REGISTERED
|08-06-2022
|2022/2283/P
|247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Archaeological post-excavation assessment and analysis required by condition 6 part C of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|07-06-2022
|2022/1955/L
|6-14 Tavistock Place (including Tamar House, no. 12) London WC1H 9RD
|External alterations at rear roof level to replace rooflights with dormer windows; replacement of all single-glazed timber framed windows and doors at rear (all floors) and at front (top floor only) with dark grey, aluminium framed, double-glazed units; and installation of new full height door to replace window within existing opening at front top floor level.
|REGISTERED
|07-06-2022
|2022/1811/L
|18 – 19 Southampton Place London WC1A 2AJ
|External and internal repair, replacement, cleaning and maintenance.
|REGISTERED
|07-06-2022
|2022/1723/L
|57-58 Russell Square London Camden WC1B 4HS
|Repair (installing two support steel beams) to stone slab cantilever staircase. A repair is required due to a crack in the stone slab.
|FINAL DECISION
|07-06-2022
|Granted
|2022/1038/A
|Unit A Tottenham Court Walk London W1T 1BJ
|Display of 1x internally illuminated fascia sign, 2x internally illuminated projecting signs and two internal digital promotional screens
|REGISTERED
|07-06-2022
|2022/0311/P
|6-14 Tavistock Place (including Tamar House, no. 12) London WC1H 9RD
|Alterations at rear roof level to replace rooflights with dormer windows; replacement of all single-glazed timber framed windows and doors at rear (all floors) and at front (top floor only) with dark grey, aluminium framed, double-glazed units; and installation of new full height door to replace window within existing opening at front top floor level.
|REGISTERED
|07-06-2022
|2022/2418/PVL
|Honey & Spice 52 Warren Street London W1T 5NJ
|10 Tables, 40 Chairs and 8 Umbrellas Monday-Saturday 08:00-22:30 Variation Application
|REGISTERED
|06-06-2022
|2022/1971/P
|11-12 Grenville Street London WC1N 1LZ
|Details required by conditions 4 (construction contract), 5 (basement engineer details), 7 (samples of materials), 14 (air quality report), 15 (refuse storage and management arrangements for commercial unit, 16 (a written programme of ground investigation), 18 (enhanced sound insulation), 19 (secure and covered cycle storage), and 20 (visual privacy to the bedroom windows) of planning permission 2021/6078/P dated 06/05/2022 for the change of use of upper floor offices (B1) to residential (C3) use to provide 5 x residential units (1 x studio, 3 x 1 bed and 1 x 2 bed), demolition of existing rear garage and erection of a 2 storey 2 bed dwelling with basement.
|REGISTERED
|06-06-2022
|2022/1716/P
|15-17 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9SH
|Details required by condition 7 (living roof) of permission reference 2015/3406/P dated 27/01/17, as varied by 2017/5914/P dated 27/06/18, for demolition of existing shed buildings (Class D1) and erection of a part single, part two-storey, part three-storey medical research laboratory and higher education facility (Class D1) with basement accommodation (2 floors) and associated plant on roof.
|REGISTERED
|01-06-2022
|2022/1714/P
|15-17 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9SH
|Details required by condition 13 (lighting strategy) of permission reference 2015/3406/P dated 27/01/17, as varied by 2017/5914/P dated 27/06/18, for demolition of existing shed buildings (Class D1) and erection of a part single, part two-storey, part three-storey medical research laboratory and higher education facility (Class D1) with basement accommodation (2 floors) and associated plant on roof.
|REGISTERED
|01-06-2022