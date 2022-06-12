Camden Council has registered 17 planning applications so for in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, during June 2022. (This list will be updated until the beginning of July.)

Among the monthly list is: a pavement licence at 52 Warren Street; details of archaeological post-excavation assessment and analysis at 247 Tottenham Court Road; alterations to listed buildings at 196 Tottenham Court Road, 20-21 Warren Street, and 22 Bedford Square.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.