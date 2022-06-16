Westminster Council has validated four planning applications in the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association amenity society area so far during June 2022. (This list will be updated with new applications until the beginning of next month.)
Included among the monthly list is an application for a roof extension at Malvern House 15-16 Nassau Street; air conditioning units at 12 Great Portland Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Amendments to planning permission dated 22 December 2021 (RN: 21/06935/FULL) for Alterations to existing building including extensions at rear ground and basement levels to create new storerooms, infilling of first floor roof terrace to create new wc accommodation, a new lift and lift overrun, a new shopfront, installation of AC condenser units at second and fifth floor levels, railings at second floor level; all to provide additional Class E floorspace. Namely, reduced height of the rear first floor level; removal of previously proposed plant at rear first floor level; installation of new CCTV, signage and access controls at doors at ground floor level and new small canopy added to the service door on Margaret Court along with high level mechanical vent. 14 – 16 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QWRef. No: 22/03633/NMA | Received: Wed 01 Jun 2022 | Validated: Wed 01 Jun 2022 | Status: Pending
- Erection of a roof awning to be positioned at roof level on the existing building. Mortimer House 37-41 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JH Ref. No: 22/03493/FULL | Received: Thu 26 May 2022 | Validated: Tue 14 Jun 2022 | Status: Pending
- Erection of a mansard extension to the existing Malvern House in order to create two new flats: a 46.1 sqm studio flat and a 88.6 sqm 2-bed apartment. Malvern House 15-16 Nassau Street London W1W 7AB Ref. No: 22/03437/FULL | Received: Tue 24 May 2022 | Validated: Mon 13 Jun 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of two external AC condenser units and acoustic screen to roof level. Ashley House 12 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QN Ref. No: 22/03181/FULL | Received: Thu 12 May 2022 | Validated: Fri 10 Jun 2022 | Status: Pending