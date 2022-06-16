Westminster Council has validated four planning applications in the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association amenity society area so far during June 2022. (This list will be updated with new applications until the beginning of next month.)

Included among the monthly list is an application for a roof extension at Malvern House 15-16 Nassau Street; air conditioning units at 12 Great Portland Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).