The New Cavendish Street building where Operose Health is based. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

BBC’s Panorama has broadcast its investigation into Britain’s biggest GP network, US-owned Operose Health, part of Centene Corporation.

Operose runs 70 surgeries from Leeds to London and more than half a million registered NHS patients. It is based in New Cavendish Street, Fitzrovia.

In the programme, which was shown this week, Panorama reporter Jacqui Wakefield goes undercover at a London GP surgery and reveals a shortage of GPs, some less qualified medical staff working without adequate supervision and a backlog of important patient paperwork.

A senior GP tells her that the company is putting patients health at risk.

