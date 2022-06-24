Help and advice with the cost of living is available from Camden and Westminster councils. Photo: fitzrovia News.

Camden and Westminster councils have details of its services to help residents meet the increase in the cost of living.

Camden Council has information on its website about applying for support including Council Tax benefit, and an energy bill rebate. There is also a list of specialist organisations to contact for help in claiming benefits.

Information about food banks in Camden is available and how to get referred.

Westminster Council provides information on its website for residents in financial difficulty. There is also information about how to find a food bank and how to get referred.

The Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association also provides a telephone advice service.

