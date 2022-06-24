26-27 Bedford Square. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Xin and Voltaire Limited have applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 26-27 Bedford Square.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

The business is described as a private office, within the Ridgmount Office Suite located on the ground floor of the premises, selling “alcoholic sorbets” online delivered to customers by a courier, according to the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\110668, Xin and Voltaire Limited, 26-27 Bedford Square, London WC1B 3HP.

The last date for commenting upon the application is 14 July 2022.

Residents can seek advice on responding to licensing applications in this area from The Bloomsbury Association.