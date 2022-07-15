Camden Council has registered 24 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, during July 2022. (This monthly list will be updated until the beginning of next month.)

This month there are also a number of appeals against the refusal of planning permission for illuminated advertising panels and phone hubs. (See separate table below for list.)

Among the list are applications for: air source heat pumps at 18 Grafton Mews; alterations to building at 31-32 and 33-34 Alfred Place; ventilation and extraction equipment at 23 Rathbone Place; details required by conditions 26 and 29 of planning permission 2020/3583/P for the demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road; listed building consent for alteration to The Heal’s Building, 196 Tottenham Court Road; details of air quality monitoring required by condition 28 of 2020/5624/P for demolition of 95-100 TCR & 76-80 Whitfield Street; details of acoustic report for stand-by generator required by condition 30 of planning permission ref: 2015/2771/P at hospital at 25 Grafton Way; and advertising consent for hand painted sign on side of 20-21 Warren Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2022/2939/P 247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT. Piling method statement required by condition 26 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’. REGISTERED 14-07-2022 2022/2777/A 20-21 Warren Street London Camden W1T 5LT New hand painted signage directly onto the existing mounted sign depicting coffee trees and a coffee farmer with Qima coffee logo. REGISTERED 14-07-2022 2022/2223/A Hema 252 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 7RB Display of 1x internally illuminated fascia sign to shop front along Tottenham Court Road elevation and 1x non-illuminated fascia sign to shop front along Morwell Street elevation. REGISTERED 14-07-2022 2022/2781/L The Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 7LQ Refurbishment and external alteration works to the internal courtyard elevation, including opening up of existing openings to original forms, repairs to existing structures, installation of a metal framed glazed fenestration and grilles to existing openings in small inner courtyard and other associated internal works. REGISTERED 13-07-2022 2022/2599/P The Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 7LQ Refurbishment and external alteration works to the internal courtyard elevation, including opening up of existing openings to original forms, repairs to existing structures, installation of a metal framed glazed fenestration and grilles to existing openings in small inner courtyard and other associated internal works. REGISTERED 13-07-2022 2022/2379/P The Rosenheim Wing 25 Grafton Way London WC1E 6DB Details of acoustic report to support stand by generator required by condition 30 of planning permission ref: 2015/2771/P dated 18/09/2015 (which amended 2013/8192/P dated 22/09/2014) for the Redevelopment of the former Odeon site and demolition of the Rosenheim Building to provide a Proton Beam Therapy (PBT) cancer treatment facility and day surgery facilities in 4 levels of basement; inpatient medical facilities and a ground floor retail unit (175 sq m approximate GIA) in a 7 storey development above ground (34,596.5 sq m GIA in total) including roof plant, a new pedestrian entrance on corner of Grafton Way and Huntley Street, a new service entrance on Huntley Street, a ground floor drop-off area off Grafton Way, and three roof gardens; and the relocation of the oxygen tanks to University Street frontage inside a new enclosure. REGISTERED 13-07-2022 2022/1973/A 267 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 7RQ 1x internally-illuminated fascia behind shopfront glass and 1x externally illuminated projecting sign REGISTERED 13-07-2022 2022/0647/A 55 Whitfield Street London Camden W1T 4AH Display of 1x non-illuminated projecting sign REGISTERED 13-07-2022 2022/2961/PVL Pret A Manger 40-43 Bernard Street Russell Square London WC1N 1LE 8 Tables, 16 Chairs and 6 Barriers on Herbrand Street only Monday – Saturday 08:00 – 21:00 Sunday 08:30 – 21:00 New Application REGISTERED 12-07-2022 2022/2835/L 6-7 Little Russell Street London Camden WC1A 2HR Display of a wooden noticeboard behind the railings of the main southern elevation. Display of 4x metal framed signs afixed to the railings on the left side of the southern elevation REGISTERED 12-07-2022 2022/2792/P 95-100 Network Building Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 4TP Details of air quality monitoring (report) pursuant to condition 28 of outline permission (ref. 2020/5624/P) for demolition of office building (95-100 TCR & 76-80 Whitfield St) and 7 flats (88 Whitfield Street) and construction of a new building to provide for a maximum of 17746 sqm (GIA) of business floorspace (Use Class E) along with details of access, scale, landscaping and other works. REGISTERED 12-07-2022 2022/2300/P 15-17 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9SH Details required by condition 3a (railings) of permission reference 2015/3406/P dated 27/01/17, as varied by 2017/5914/P dated 27/06/18, for demolition of existing shed buildings (Class D1) and erection of a part single, part two-storey, part three-storey medical research laboratory and higher education facility (Class D1) with basement accommodation (2 floors) and associated plant on roof. REGISTERED 08-07-2022 2022/2861/L UCL Wilkins Building Gower Street London WC1E 6HJ Installation of domestic water and electrical services, including hot and cold water pipework, cold water storage tank, cold water booster pump set, hot water generation plant and associated equipment. REGISTERED 07-07-2022 2022/2830/L The Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ Internal refurbishment and alterations to basement level comprising opening up works to existing staircase, installation of glazed doors and fixed glazed panels, and installation of slopes. REGISTERED 07-07-2022 2022/2858/P 36 Brunswick Centre London WC1N 1AE Use of the premises as a commercial, business and service use (Class E). FINAL DECISION 06-07-2022 Granted 2022/2840/L 33 Bedford Place London WC1B 5JU Internal and external alterations including removal of the existing gas fired boilers, radiators and redundant pipework combined with the installation of new Air source heat pumps, installation of free standing air condenser units in the rear garden and 1 external unit in the front vault and 15 corresponding internal units. REGISTERED 05-07-2022 2022/2767/P 247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT. Mechanical ventilation details required by condition 29 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’. REGISTERED 05-07-2022 2022/2227/P 23 Rathbone Place London City Of Westminster W1T 1HZ Erecting of extractions and ventilation duct system and 2 no. AC condensers at rear elevation REGISTERED 05-07-2022 2022/2183/P 33 Bedford Place London WC1B 5JU Installation of Air Source Heat Pumps, including installation of 3 external Air Condenser Units in the rear garden, 1 external AC unit in the front vault. REGISTERED 05-07-2022 2022/1685/L Charlton House 5 A Bloomsbury Square London Camden WC1A 2TA Internal alterations including the removal of partitions, reconfigured basement stair, toilets and kitchen, installation of platform lift. installation of mechanical ventilation and cooling to basement, ground and first floor rooms including associated plant in basement vault, roof space and rooftop, internal joinery items, secondary glazing and interior and exterior lighting. REGISTERED 05-07-2022 2022/1676/P Charlton House 5 A Bloomsbury Square London Camden WC1A 2TA Installation of mechanical ventilation and cooling to basement, ground and first floor rooms including associated plant in basement vault, roof space and rooftop and interior and exterior lighting. REGISTERED 05-07-2022 2022/2256/P 31-32 and 33-34 Alfred Place Camden London WC1E 7DP Alterations to the existing building, including revised office entrances at ground floor level, a new lift overrun, new roof top plant enclosure at roof level and an accessible roof terrace at seventh floor level and all associated works. REGISTERED 04-07-2022 2022/1860/P 15 Goodge Place London Camden W1T 4SQ New Nail Salon under existing Class E (commercial) use. REGISTERED 04-07-2022 2022/2516/P 18 Grafton Mews London Camden W1T 5JG Erection of an Air Source Heat Pump plant at roof level. REGISTERED 30-06-2022

Appeals