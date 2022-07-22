The Ninth restaurant (centre building) was damaged by fire from an unattended log burner. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

An early morning blaze at a Charlotte Street restaurant left damage to the top floor and roof, forcing the restaurant to close until repairs are complete.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled the fire at The Ninth, 22 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia during the early hours of Wednesday 20 July.

No-one was injured.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an unattended log burner, said the London Fire Brigade.

“The Brigade was called at 02:06 and the fire was under control by 04:07. Fire crews from Euston, Paddington, Soho and Islington fire stations attended the scene,” said the LFB.

The Ninth is a Michelin-starred, five-storey restaurant and is run by chef Jun Tanaka. In a statement Tanaka said the restaurant would remain closed until early August, reported Big Hospitality.

After the fire the London Fire Brigade issued the following advice: “If you have a log burner or an open fire, follow our advice carefully. Almost 30 per cent of fires involving log burners, heaters and traditional open fires are caused by items being placed too close to a heat source.

“Always use a fire guard and keep anything that could catch alight well away, such as logs and kindling which could be ignited by radiating heat. It’s also important to make sure you have carbon monoxide alarms in your home. You can’t taste, see, or smell carbon monoxide fumes, but it can kill in minutes.

“Please also don’t take the risk by using treated wood on fires. Not only can they produce toxic fumes, but they are also more likely to spit embers when burnt, which could set alight to nearby objects,” stated the advice.