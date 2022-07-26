The field maple tree on the left is due to be chopped down as part of the redevelopment of the Network Building. Photo: Linus Rees

Property developer Derwent London has submitted the first part of its management plan to Camden Council for the demolition and rebuild of The Network Building on the corner of Howland Street and Tottenham Court Road in Fitzrovia.

Not content to just demolish the building, along with seven flats that are less than 20 years old, they plan to remove two trees from Howland Street and Whitfield Street, because they are in the way. Public trees on public land.

In the way of development. An ornamental pear of Whitfield Street. Photo: Linus Rees

“1 x tree along Whitfield Street, and 1 x tree along Howland Street along the site frontage need to be removed,” states the plan — drawn up by contractor Keltbray — submitted to the council which has already approved the demolition of the building.

Derwent however intend to replace the two trees with 13 new ones. So that’s ok, then?

Well, no it is isn’t.

The whole premise of this hideous development is to pull everything down and construct a shiny new building. That is a huge environmental cost in a climate crisis. And an irony since the architects — Piercy and Co — are signatories to Architects Declare.

On completion of the new building, there will be some modest improvements to the public realm on Howland Street and Whitfield Street. But these improvements could easily have been done — and with little cost — without having to demolish the whole building.

The trees are nearly mature and flourishing, particularly the field maple on Howland Street. It takes time, money and energy to plant the trees and water them, and more energy to chop them down. All that effort is being wasted.

Our street trees get a bad enough time as it is. We don’t need these rich hooligans adding to the problem.

Camden Council recently sent out an email to community groups asking for their help in improving legislation to protect existing trees.

“In 2019, Camden declared a climate and ecological emergency and held the UK’s first Citizens’ Assembly on the climate crisis. Trees are an essential part of the fight against climate change. Whilst planting new trees is essential, we also need to protect the ones we have,” wrote Elizabeth Beaumont of Camden’s planning team in June.

I quite agree.

Chopping these trees down is an act of eco-vandalism along with the eco-crime of demolishing the building. Just like the demolition of this building, it shouldn’t be happening.

Details of trees to be removed

Number Of Trees 1 Sequence 19 Scientific Name Acer campestre Common Name Maple – Field Inspection Date 13/07/2022 Inspection Due Date 2025/2026 Height In Metres 9 Spread In Metres 6 Diameter In Centimetres At Breast Height 23 Maturity Semi-mature Physiological Condition Good Capital Asset Value For Amenity Trees £3,804.59 Carbon Storage In Kilograms 68.7 Gross Carbon Sequestration Per Year In Kilograms 4.1 Pollution Removal Per Year In Grams 121.3 Field maple on Howland Street. As listed at https://www.camden.gov.uk/trees