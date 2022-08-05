Brelud ltd has made an application to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Foodys – Greek Cuisine, 2 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 10am to 9pm every day of the week. The proposed licensable area of the premises includes ground floor, first floor and an outside forecourt area.

According to the application form the business is described as a Greek restaurant but the area in which it is situated is incorrectly described as “commercial” — there are many residential properties in Charlotte Street and Percy Street, including directly above the premises.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\111276, Foodys – Greek Cuisine, 2 Charlotte Street, London W1T 2LW. (Currently the documents may not be available to view but they should be in due course.)

The last date for making a representation is 31 August 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.