Westminster Council validated 18 planning applications in the Fitzrovia West neighbourhood area during July 2022.
Among the applications are plans for nine “street hubs” displaying advertising on digital screens with some offering some digital services at Great Portland Street, Market Place, and Oxford Street; and air conditioning units at 57 Margaret Street, and 42 Mortimer Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Installation of replacement windows at first to fourth floor level. Highlight House 57 Margaret Street London W1W 8SJ Ref. No: 22/05187/FULL | Received: Fri 29 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 29 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of X2 internally illuminated signs measuring 0.8m x 4.75m and 0.3m x 0.5m and X1 internally illuminated projecting sign measuring 0.9m x 1.2m Ground Floor Ashbrook House 3-5 Rathbone Place London W1T 1HJ Ref. No: 22/05128/ADV | Received: Thu 28 Jul 2022 | Validated: Thu 28 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of air conditioning unit and plant screen at roof level including louvres to serve office floors 1-4; other asscociated works. Highlight House 57 Margaret Street London W1W 8SJRef. No: 22/05087/FULL | Received: Wed 27 Jul 2022 | Validated: Wed 27 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of an internally illuminated (letters only) fascia sign measuring 1.50m x 11.45m, an internally illuminated (letters only) projecting sign measuring 1.00m x 0.80m and one internally illuminated door surround. Ground Floor Century House 100 – 102 Oxford Street London W1D 1LL Ref. No: 22/04945/ADV | Received: Thu 21 Jul 2022 | Validated: Tue 26 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Use of ground floor as an Adult Gaming Centre (Sui Generis) with external alterations and associated works. Ground Floor Century House 100 – 102 Oxford Street London W1D 1LL Ref. No: 22/04944/FULL | Received: Thu 21 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 29 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Details of waste & recycling and secure cycle storage pursuant to Condition 4 & 9 of planning permission dated 9th December 2020 (RN:20/06660/FULL) Basement And Ground Floor Michelle House 45-46 Berners Street London W1T 3NE Ref. No: 22/04892/ADFULL | Received: Wed 20 Jul 2022 | Validated: Wed 20 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of 1 new BT Street Hub, incorporating two digital 75″ LCD advert screens, plus the removal of associated BT kiosks. (Linked to 22/04785/ADV) Payphone Site Outside 74 Great Portland Street London Ref. No: 22/04784/FULL | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of 2no. digital 75″ LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit. Street Hub Outside 74 Great Portland Street Near Junction With Riding House St, London W1W 7NL Ref. No: 22/04785/ADV | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of 2no. digital 75″ LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit. Street Hub Outside 214 Oxford Street, London W1D 2LS Ref. No: 22/04761/ADV | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of 1no BT Street Hub, incorporating 2no. digital 75″ LCD advert screens, including the removal of associated BT kiosks. Linked with 22/04759/ADV Payphone Site At Junction Of Great Portland Street And Market Place London W1W 8QJ Ref. No: 22/04758/FULL | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of 2no. digital 75″ LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit. Street Hub Outside 150-154 Oxford Street London W1D 1DJ Ref. No: 22/04757/ADV | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2no. digital 75″ LCD advert screens, and the removal of associated BT kiosks. Street Hub Outside 150-154 Oxford Street London W1D 1DJ Ref. No: 22/04756/FULL | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of 2no. digital 75″ LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit. (Linked with 22/04754/FULL) Street Hub Outside 70-88 Oxford Street London W1D 1HP Ref. No: 22/04755/ADV | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2no. digital 75″ LCD advert screens, and the removal of associated BT kiosks. (Linked with 22/04761/ADV) Street Hub Outside 70-88 Oxford Street London W1D 1HP Ref. No: 22/04754/FULL | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of 2no. digital 75″ LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit. Street Hub Outside Pavement At Junction Of Great Portland Street And Market Place London W1W 8QJ Ref. No: 22/04759/ADV | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of externally illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.4m x 0.72m and menu box measuring 0.19m x 0.6mBasement And Ground Floor 31 Rathbone Place London W1T 1JH Ref. No: 22/04646/ADV | Received: Tue 12 Jul 2022 | Validated: Thu 14 Jul 2022 | Status: Decided
- Installation of an air conditioning unit attached to the lightwell wall at lower ground level within the lightwell on Great Titchfield Street. (Linked with 22/04498/FULL) Basement And Ground Floor 42 Mortimer Street London W1W 7RH Ref. No: 22/04499/LBC | Received: Thu 07 Jul 2022 | Validated: Thu 07 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of an air conditioning unit attached to the lightwell wall at lower ground level within the lightwell on Great Titchfield Street. (Linked with 22/04499/LBC) Basement And Ground Floor 42 Mortimer Street London W1W 7RH Ref. No: 22/04498/FULL | Received: Thu 07 Jul 2022 | Validated: Thu 07 Jul 2022 | Status: Pending