The latest planning applications in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, registered by Camden Council in August 2022. List will be updated until the beginning of next month.
Among the list of applications are: permission for tables and chairs in the carriageway outside 20-21 Warren Street; alterations to 51-52 Tottenham Court Road; variation of condition of planning permission already given at 13 Tottenham Mews.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2022/3391/T
|Friends House 173 – 177 Euston Road London NW1 2AX
|COMMUNAL AREA AT SIDE: 1 x Tree of Heaven (T1) – Reduce by 2.5m – 3m circa, leaving a natural flowing canopy outline.
|REGISTERED
|10-08-2022
|2022/3388/L
|22 Southampton Place London Camden WC1A 2BP
|External alterations, including new plant equipment.
|REGISTERED
|09-08-2022
|2022/2868/P
|22 Southampton Place London Camden WC1A 2BP
|External alterations, including new plant equipment.
|REGISTERED
|09-08-2022
|2022/3370/L
|UCL South Wing Building Gower Street London WC1E 6BT
|Removal of 2 condensers in lightwell, replacement with a single condenser, and associated works
|REGISTERED
|08-08-2022
|2022/3276/P
|UCL South Wing Building Gower Street London WC1E 6BT
|Removal of 2 condensers in lightwell, replacement with a single condenser, and associated works
|REGISTERED
|08-08-2022
|2022/3144/P
|18 Grafton Mews London Camden W1T 5JG
|Discharage condition 4 of planning permission 2021/2766/P dated 30/03/2022 for ‘Alterations to front elevation including installation of replacement windows and door; reconfiguration of the rear wing including relocation of roof terrace and alterations to roof’
|REGISTERED
|08-08-2022
|2022/2735/P
|13 Tottenham Mews London Camden W1T 4AQ
|Variation of condition 3 (approved drawings) of permission ref: 2020/0767/P dated 23/11/2020 for the ‘Erection of single storey roof extension to facilitate the provision of additional office floorspace’ namely to increase the height of the approved roof extension (approx. 200mm).
|REGISTERED
|08-08-2022
|2022/3261/A
|Basement And Ground Floor 19-19a Goodge Street London W1T 2PH
|Display of 2 non-illuminated fascia signs, 1 externally illuminated projecting sign and awnings with logo.
|REGISTERED
|04-08-2022
|2022/3076/L
|SOAS Thornhaugh Street Russell Square London WC1H 0XG
|Construction of an internal fire door at first floor level.
|REGISTERED
|03-08-2022
|2022/2612/P
|51-52 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2EQ
|External alterations including increase in height of the existing ground floor rear extension and replacement of existing first floor rear extension, installation of new shopfront and amalgamation of retail units into a single ground floor retail unit.
|REGISTERED
|03-08-2022
|2022/3293/TC
|Qima Coffee 20-21 Warren Street London W1T 5LT
|10 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday 08:00-20:00 Tuesday 08:00-22:30 Wednesday-Friday 08:00-20:00 Saturday 11:00-20:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|02-08-2022
|2022/3281/L
|6-8 Southampton Place London WC1A 2DB
|External and internal works including installation of plant and associated acoustic enclosures on the rear first floor roofs at nos. 6 and 7 and on the upper roof of no. 8 and replacement of roof coverings; internal works include removal of partition walls in the front rooms at first floor level at nos. 6, 7 and 8, creation of new 1st floor door opening in no. 7 and other internal works all in association with the existing commercial uses.
|REGISTERED
|02-08-2022
|2022/3263/L
|UCL Language Centre 26 Bedford Way London Camden WC1H 0AP
|Proposed internal works to third floor, involving the removal and the installation of replacement lighting and associated controls, fixtures and fittings.
|REGISTERED
|02-08-2022
|2022/3202/P
|247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Crossrail 2 safeguarding measures required by condition 24 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|02-08-2022
|2022/3194/P
|247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|London Underground safeguarding details required by condition 25 (part b) of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|02-08-2022
|2022/2853/P
|6-8 Southampton Place London WC1A 2DB
|External works including installation of plant and associated acoustic enclosures on the rear first floor roofs at nos. 6 and 7 and on the upper roof of no. 8 and replacement of roof coverings and installation of sedum roof on the roofs of the ground floor extensions at nos. 6 and 7 in association with the existing commercial uses.
|REGISTERED
|02-08-2022
|2022/2831/L
|Norfolk House 13 Southampton Place London Camden WC1A 2AL
|Details of new doors and flooring (Condition 4) and partitions forming lobby at 1st to 4th floor levels (Condition 5) of listed building consent ref 2021/6111/L approved on 21/03/2022 for external and internal refurbishment works including erection of external plant on the roof, internal works including removal and installation of new partitions, new raised access floors and installation of new showers and WC’s all in association with the existing commercial uses.
|REGISTERED
|01-08-2022