The latest planning applications in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, registered by Camden Council in August 2022. List will be updated until the beginning of next month.

Among the list of applications are: permission for tables and chairs in the carriageway outside 20-21 Warren Street; alterations to 51-52 Tottenham Court Road; variation of condition of planning permission already given at 13 Tottenham Mews.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.