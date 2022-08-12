Planet Organic is seeking to vary its premises licence. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Planet Organic has made an application for a major variation of its premises licence at 23-24 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The applicant currently has a licence permitting the sale of alcohol from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and 12noon to 6pm on a Sunday, for consumption on and off the premises. They now want to vary the times to an hour later until 9pm from Monday to Saturday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\111309, Planet Organic, 23-24 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 1BJ.

The last date for making a representation is 5 September 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.