Westminster Council registered planning applications in Fitzrovia West during August 2022. (This list will be updated weekly until the beginning of next month.)
Among the applications are: addition of a window, removal of skylight to terrace and replace with decking, and associated works at 6 Bourlet Close; use of ground floor as a drinking establishment with expanded food provision (Sui Generis) and associated internal renovations at ground floor 48 Margaret Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Display of externally illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.25m x 0.65m, projecting sign measuring 0.12m x 0.35m. 22-24 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QS Ref. No: 22/05406/ADV | Received: Mon 08 Aug 2022 | Validated: Mon 08 Aug 2022 | Status: Pending
- Restoration of the existing gas supply via the installation of external gas pipe apparatus. 63 Great Titchfield Street LondonRef. No: 22/05224/FULL | Received: Mon 01 Aug 2022 | Validated: Mon 01 Aug 2022 | Status: Pending
- Addition of a window to the side elevation at first floor level; removal of skylight to terrace and replace with decking to match original existing; and associated works. 6 Bourlet Close London W1W 7BN Ref. No: 22/05041/FULL | Received: Mon 25 Jul 2022 | Validated: Wed 10 Aug 2022 | Status: Pending
- Use of ground floor as Drinking Establishment with expanded food provision (Sui Generis) and associated internal renovations. Ground Floor 48 Margaret Street London W1W 8SD Ref. No: 22/04870/FULL | Received: Tue 19 Jul 2022 | Validated: Fri 12 Aug 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of one air conditioning unit located at rear flat roof level. First Floor Windsor House 40-41 Great Castle Street London W1W 8LU Ref. No: 22/04645/FULL | Received: Tue 12 Jul 2022 | Validated: Wed 03 Aug 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of bird deterrent netting to the rear of the building. Star House 15-17 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QA Ref. No: 22/04377/FULL | Received: Fri 01 Jul 2022 | Validated: Wed 03 Aug 2022 | Status: Pending