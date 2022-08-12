Westminster Council registered planning applications in Fitzrovia West during August 2022. (This list will be updated weekly until the beginning of next month.)

Among the applications are: addition of a window, removal of skylight to terrace and replace with decking, and associated works at 6 Bourlet Close; use of ground floor as a drinking establishment with expanded food provision (Sui Generis) and associated internal renovations at ground floor 48 Margaret Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).