Fitzrovia Youth in Action is holding its annual street party. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Local young people’s charity Fitzrovia Youth in Action will hold a street party and community dinner on Saturday with a range of performances and entertainment as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

This year’s event will also celebrate the life of local resident Toks Osanife who died in April.

Whitfield Street will be closed to traffic between Warren Street and Grafton Way between 8am and 6pm to accommodate the event.

Fitzrovia Street Party and Community Dinner, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday 20 August 2022, at Whitfield Place (north end of Whitfield Street), Fitzrovia. Free event.