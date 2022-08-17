Tesco has applied for a premises licence for 264-267 Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Tesco Stores Limited have applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Tesco Express, 264-267 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for the provision of late-night refreshment (indoors) until midnight every day, and for sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 8am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

The business is described as a supermarket selling a range of goods and services. “Sales of alcohol for consumption off the premises are made from the supermarket sales floor as shown on the enclosed plan,” states the application.

The applicant is offering a number of conditions in support of its application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\111362, Tesco Express, 264 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RQ.

A public consultation on the application is open until 9 September 2022.