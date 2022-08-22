An application has been submitted for a new premises licence at 35 Store Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Pots & Pans Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Pentole & Padelle, 35 Store Street, Fitzrovia.

They are seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 10am to 11pm every day of the week; and the for the performance of live music from 5pm to 11pm every day of the week.

The business is described as a restaurant over two floors. The ground floor would be used predominantly as an eating area with a dispenser bar, and the basement would have a kitchen and a bar with a seating area, according to the application.

The live music would consist of a “duo or small bad (sic) playing acoustic instruments” for background music.

A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

The applicant incorrectly describes the street on the application form as a “shopping and commercial area”, but does state that they will “avoid any type of nuisance in the premises and outside to respect our neighbours and tenants of the above flats”.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\111424, Pentole & Padelle, 35 Store Street, London WC1E 7BS.

The last date for making a representation is 14 September 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Residents may also contact The Bloomsbury Association for assistance with this application.