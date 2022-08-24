An application for a new premises licence on the ground floor and basement of 27 Warren Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Quy Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 27 Warren Street, Fitzrovia. The property was previously occupied by a shop selling arts and crafts supplies.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from 2pm to 11pm on Mondays, and from 2pm to 11.30pm from Tuesday to Thursday; 2pm to 11.59pm on Fridays, 12noon to 11.59pm on Saturdays, and from 12noon to 11pm on Sundays.

Plans submitted with the application describe the business as a “sports bar” over the ground floor and basement with “a small outside street area that would ideally be used for a few benches”.

A number of operating procedures have been offered in support of the application, including limiting the capacity of the premises to 60 people.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\111469, Quy’s – The Bluejay, 27 Warren Street, London W1T 5NB.

The last date for making a representation is 16 September 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.