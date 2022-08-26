Photo by Chris F on Pexels.com

7 Sky Spa Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 11 Newman Street, Fitzrovia.

They are seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 9am to 11pm every day of the week.

The premises is described as a spa salon and alcohol would be offered to customers to accompany their treatment.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/07817/LIPN, 11 Newman Street, London W1T 1PB.

The last date for representations to be received is 13 September 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.