The artist Walter Sickert had a studio in Fitzroy Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

September’s issue of Camden History Society’s newsletter has some interesting articles, and news of events coming up.

An extended feature describes the various studios and lodgings in what is now the London Borough of Camden used by the artist Walter Sickert. He had “the great barn of a room” at the rear of 15 Fitzroy Street (now demolished). It was the same studio where in the 1850s William Firth had painted Derby Day. Across the street at number 8 (also demolished) Sickert taught art students in James Whistler’s former studio. The article notes that an exhibition of Sickert’s work is currently on at Tate Britain until 18 September 2022. Fitzrovia resident Matthew Sturgis is author of a biography of Sickert.

Street-scene at dusk with two female figures (the corner of Cleveland Street, Maple Street and Southampton Street, London W1). c.1923. Print by Walter Sickert. © The Trustees of the British Museum. (CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)

On Thursday 20 October 2022 John Cowley will give a talk on The St Pancras Rent Strike. The strike in 1960 was in response to rent increases for council tenants in the borough implemented by the Conservative council. Subsequent evictions of two organisers of the protest led to a march of thousands of people on the town hall in Judd Street.

Camden History Society will hold its annual general meeting at Hampstead Parish church from 7pm, Thursday 15 September 2022.

Membership of Camden History Society costs £15 per year.