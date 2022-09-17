Entrance to Bloomsbury Campus. An application has been for a premises licence for the campus shop. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

UCL Students Union has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for the Bloomsbury Campus Convenience Shop, Room B8, UCL South Wing Building, Gower Street, WC1.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 8am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\111690, The Shop (Bloomsbury Campus Convenience Shop) Room B8, UCL South Wing Building, Gower Street, London WC1E 6BT.

The last date for making a representation is 7 October 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.