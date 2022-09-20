The Metropolitan Police have asked Camden Council to review the licence of Gales Restaurant Ltd (trading as the Elysee Restaurant) 13 Percy Street, Fitzrovia following “a serious incident of crime and disorder at the premises”.

The police have applied for an “expedited review” of the premises under Section 53A of the Licensing Act 2003.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-REV\111762, Elysee Restaurant, 13 Percy Street, London W1T 1DP.

The last date for making a representation is 29 September 2022.

The premises currently has permission for a number of licensable activities including the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 10am to 2am the following morning from Monday to Tuesday; from 10am to 3am the following morning from Wednesday to Saturday; and from 12noon until midnight on Sunday.

More details of the review of the licence will be published here when we have more information.