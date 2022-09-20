Camden Council has registered 25 planning applications so far during September in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia East. (This page will be updated with new applications until the beginning of next month.)

Among the applications are: alterations to 45-51 Whitfield Street; outside tables and chairs at 37 Charlotte Street, 30 Tottenham Court Road, 64 Tottenham Court Road, 79 Tottenham Court Road, 1 Bedford Avenue, and the Queen Charlotte pub, 43 Goodge Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.