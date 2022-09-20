Camden Council has registered 25 planning applications so far during September in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia East. (This page will be updated with new applications until the beginning of next month.)
Among the applications are: alterations to 45-51 Whitfield Street; outside tables and chairs at 37 Charlotte Street, 30 Tottenham Court Road, 64 Tottenham Court Road, 79 Tottenham Court Road, 1 Bedford Avenue, and the Queen Charlotte pub, 43 Goodge Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2022/3537/L
|University Of London Senate House Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HU
|Temporary internal alterations within the cloisters of Senate House.
|REGISTERED
|20-09-2022
|2022/3992/PVL
|Queen Charlotte 43 Goodge Street London W1T 1TA
|3 Tables and 6 Chairs on Charlotte Street 1 Tables and 2 Chairs on Goodge Street Monday-Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 10:00 – 22:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|16-09-2022
|2022/3985/L
|Vernon House 23 Sicilian Avenue London WC1A 2QS
|External alterations including installation of new condenser plant area to the rear of the building at lower ground floor level, installation of new plant and solar panels on the roofs of all buildings, erection of new stair core extension on the roof, installation of new curved entrance sliding doors with metal canopy and timber panelling at first floor level on Southampton Row, new external doors to office entrances fronting onto Sicilian Avenue, installation of new external metal stair, installation of new enlarged windows at lower ground floor level on the rear elevation of no. 21, amalgamation of 4 retail units to 2 enlarged single units, creation of multifunction space within the ground floor, creation of cycle spaces and changing facilities in basement of no. 21 and associated internal works including removal of masonry walls and new structural openings and removal of timber stairs between basement and ground floor levels and replacement metal stairs, new lifts and doors.
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2022
|2022/3977/PVL
|Le Pain Quotidien 64 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ET
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 4 Electric Heaters on Goodge Street 2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 2 Electric Heaters on Tottenham Court Road Monday-Sunday 08:00-20:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2022
|2022/3970/PVL
|PizzaExpress 30 Coptic Street Bloomsbury WC1A 1NS
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 6 Barriers Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 20:00 Sunday 12:00 – 20:00 New Application (from 04/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2022
|2022/3301/P
|Vernon House 23 Sicilian Avenue London WC1A 2QS
|External alterations including installation of new condenser plant area to the rear of the building at lower ground floor level, installation of new plant and solar panels on the roofs of all buildings, erection of new stair core extension on the roof, installation of new curved entrance sliding doors with metal canopy and timber panelling at first floor level on Southampton Row, new external doors to office entrances fronting onto Sicilian Avenue, installation of new external metal stair, installation of new enlarged windows at lower ground floor level on the rear elevation of no. 21, amalgamation of 4 retail units to 2 enlarged single units, creation of multifunction space within the ground floor, creation of cycle spaces and changing facilities in basement of no. 21 and associated internal works.
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2022
|2022/3092/P
|12 Goodge Place London Camden W1T 4SG
|Proposed internal alterations and refurbishment to existing dwelling house, installation of Solar PV and Solar Thermal panels on roof, and the refurbishment of the existing sash windows and installation of secondary glazing.
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2022
|2022/2949/P
|15-17 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9SH
|Details required by condition 9 (landscaping) of permission reference 2015/3406/P dated 27/01/17, as varied by 2017/5914/P dated 27/06/18, for demolition of existing shed buildings (Class D1) and erection of a part single, part two-storey, part three-storey medical research laboratory and higher education facility (Class D1) with basement accommodation (2 floors) and associated plant on roof.
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2022
|2022/3719/L
|Office Expanse 45 Russell Square London Camden WC1B 4JP
|Works to include the build out of classrooms, receptions and store rooms. This will include science and art/cooking wet areas. Structural build out to be carried out on 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors. Wet areas to be constructed on Lower Ground Floor.
|REGISTERED
|14-09-2022
|2022/3910/PVL
|The London Pub at Royal National Hotell Royal National Hotel Woburn Place London WC1H 0JX
|12 Tables, 36 Chairs, 8 Barriers and 5 Heaters Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Sunday 11:30-22:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|13-09-2022
|2022/2712/A
|68-70 Carpenters Arms Whitfield Street London Camden W1T 4EY
|iNSTALLATION OF 1X REPLACEMENT PANEL TO EXISTING PROJECTING GIBBET. 1X TRANSOM SIGN AND RECOVER 3X EXISTING AWNINGS
|REGISTERED
|13-09-2022
|2022/3891/PVL
|Ole & Steen Retail Unit 4 One Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3AU
|4 Tables and 8 chairs on Tottenham Court Road 4 Tables and 8 Chairs on Bedford Avenue Monday-Sunday 08:00-21:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|12-09-2022
|2022/3812/P
|95-100 Network Building Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 4TP
|Details pursuant to condition 32 (Rainwater Harvesting Feasibility) of outline planning permission 2020/5624/P granted (subject to a legal agreement) on 12/04/2022 for demolition of office building (95-100 TCR & 76-80 Whitfield St) and 7 flats (88 Whitfield Street) and construction of a new building to provide for a maximum of 17746 sqm (GIA) of ‘commercial business and service’ floorspace (use Class E).
|REGISTERED
|12-09-2022
|2022/2521/L
|Kingsway Tram Subway Southampton Row Gray’s Inn Camden Town Holborn WC1A 2QD
|To supply and mount a National Transport Trust Red Wheel 500 mm diameter to the right hand gate post (looking south) at the top of the northern ramp into the Kingsway Tram Subway, along with a stainless steel QR Code plate, c. 110 x 140mm below it, celebrating this last remaining part of London’s once extensive tram network. The Red Wheel is cast in aluminium, painted red with raised letters and borders picked out in white.
|REGISTERED
|12-09-2022
|2022/3874/PVL
|Costa Coffee 79 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TB
|2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday-Sunday 08:00-19:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|09-09-2022
|2022/3843/PVL
|Odeon Cinema 30 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BX
|6 Tables, 15 Chairs and 4 Barriers Monday-Sunday 08:00-21:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|08-09-2022
|2022/3801/PVL
|Roka 37 Charlotte Street Fitzrovia London W1T 1RR
|9 Tables and 18 Chairs (in suspended parking bay) Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Sunday 11:30-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|06-09-2022
|2022/3541/L
|173-177 Friends House, Religious Society Of Friends Euston Road London Camden NW1 2BJ
|Installation of monitoring equipment to all elevations to monitor movement of the building during HS2 construction works.
|REGISTERED
|06-09-2022
|2022/3087/P
|45-51 Whitfield Street London Camden W1T 4HD
|Proposed external alterations including works to ground floor front facade, works to rear terraces at first, third, and fourth floors, and replacement of balustrades and other associated external alterations.
|REGISTERED
|06-09-2022
|2022/3755/PVL
|Busaba Eathai 22 Store Street London WC1E 7DF
|12 Tables, 24 Chairs and 6 Barriers Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Sunday 11:30-22:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|02-09-2022
|2022/3752/PVL
|Five Guys 264 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RQ
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 4 Barriers Monday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application (from 01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|02-09-2022
|2022/3747/A
|1, 18-23 Southampton Place and 46-47 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2AJ
|Installation of 9 external LED surface mounted lighting fixtures and 7 polished brass signage plates at the entrances to 1 Southampton Place, 18-23 Southampton Place and 46-47 Bloomsbury Square.
|REGISTERED
|02-09-2022
|2022/3744/L
|1, 18-23 Southampton Place and 46-47 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2AJ
|Installation of 9 external LED surface mounted lighting fixtures and 7 polished brass signage plates at the entrances to 1 Southampton Place, 18-23 Southampton Place and 46-47 Bloomsbury Square.
|REGISTERED
|02-09-2022
|2022/2141/P
|1, 18-23 Southampton Place and 46-47 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2AJ
|Installation of 9 external LED surface mounted lighting fixtures and 7 polished brass signage plates at the entrances to 1 Southampton Place, 18-23 Southampton Place and 46-47 Bloomsbury Square.
|REGISTERED
|02-09-2022
|2022/3735/PVL
|The Hope 15 Tottenham Street London W1T 2AJ
|2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 2 Benches Monday to Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application (01/10/2022)
|REGISTERED
|01-09-2022