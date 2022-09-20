Westminster Council has registered nine planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during September 2022.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Revised application for temporary WC in Narthex, following HCC committee feedback. Roman Catholic Church Ogle Street London W1W 6HSRef. No: 22/06254/EEN | Received: Wed 14 Sep 2022 | Validated: Wed 14 Sep 2022 | Status: Pending
- Refurbishment and alterations to existing roof terrace including introduction of permanent shading, seating and planting structures; window and door alterations to existing 7th floor structure; and the installation of photovoltaic panels. Kent House 14-17 Market Place London W1W 8AJRef. No: 22/06204/FULL | Received: Mon 12 Sep 2022 | Validated: Mon 12 Sep 2022 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of the ground floor front window with openable, double-glazed shopfront. Basement And Ground Floor Maisonette 18 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JNRef. No: 22/06158/FULL | Received: Fri 09 Sep 2022 | Validated: Fri 09 Sep 2022 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 3 of planning permission dated 3rd September 2021 (RN:21/04897/TCH) for the use of two areas of the public highway measuring 4.69m x 1.23m and 4.1m x 0.4m for placing of 9 tables, 18 chairs, and 3 planters in connection with the ground and basement unit. Namely, to extend the consented hours to allow table and chairs on the pavement outside 29 Rathbone Place to be used from 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and between 8am to 10:30pm Sunday and Bank Holidays. Basement And Ground Floor 29 Rathbone Place London W1T 1JGRef. No: 22/06105/FULL | Received: Wed 07 Sep 2022 | Validated: Wed 07 Sep 2022 | Status: Pending
- Details of Code of Construction Practice pursuant to Condition 20 of planning permission dated 13th January 2021 (RN:20/03608/FULL) 50 – 57 Newman Street London W1T 3EBRef. No: 22/06109/ADFULL | Received: Wed 07 Sep 2022 | Validated: Wed 07 Sep 2022 | Status: Decided
- Installation of replacement telecommunications equipment within the church spire.All Saints Church 7 Margaret Street London W1W 8JGRef. No: 22/05940/EEN | Received: Thu 01 Sep 2022 | Validated: Thu 01 Sep 2022 | Status: Decided
- Replacement of the existing first floor rear extension. 76 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QRRef. No: 22/05795/FULL | Received: Wed 24 Aug 2022 | Validated: Mon 05 Sep 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of one non – illuminated fascia sign measuring 1.025m x 3.295 and one internally illuminated projecting sign measuring 0.75m x 0.75m. Second Floor Gym The Plaza 120 Oxford Street London W1D 1LTRef. No: 22/05645/ADV | Received: Thu 18 Aug 2022 | Validated: Mon 12 Sep 2022 | Status: Pending
- Shopfront alterations. (Linked with 22/05406/ADV) 22-24 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QSRef. No: 22/05407/FULL | Received: Mon 08 Aug 2022 | Validated: Thu 15 Sep 2022 | Status: Pending