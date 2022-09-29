22 Bedford Square. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Project 1972 UK Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Chief, 22 Bedford Square.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises, live music, recorded music, and films between 8am and 11pm every day of the week.

“The premises will be occupied as Chief UK Office. Chief is entirely work based, the premises licence is required for private events when the provision of licensable activities will be limited to members of the Chief network and bona fide guests,” states the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\111892, Chief, 22 Bedford Square, London WC1B 3HH.

The last date for making a representation is 24 October 2022.

Residents may also contact The Bloomsbury Association for help and advice in responding to licensing applications.