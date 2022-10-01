Birch trees line the sides of Bolsover Street in Fitzrovia West in November 2020. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Westminster Council’s cabinet member for city management and air quality will be the guest speaker at the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum annual general meeting this month.

Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg will be giving a short introduction to the Council’s new approach to the environment and will be talking about his specific responsibility for city management.

Along with the formal business of the AGM, there will be short presentations on projects the Forum has funded such as street planters and the newly revived Soho Poly theatre.

New projects under consideration include improvements to Fitzrovia Community Centre and All Souls School.

The Forum will also be seeking other ideas for infrastructure projects to improve the area.

Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum AGM: 6pm Thursday 13 October 2022 at the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, 25 Howland Street, London W1T 4JG. All residents and local businesses are welcome to attend.