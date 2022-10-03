28 Store Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Heysun Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at the ground floor and basement of 28 Store Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from 11am to 10.30pm every day.

The business is described as a restaurant and a number of conditions have been offered in support of the application. The applicant describes the area as a “parade of shops” but fails to mention that there are residents above the commercial premises.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\111925, 28 Store Street, London WC1E 7BS.

A public consultation on the application is open until 26 October 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.