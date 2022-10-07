Photo by Chris F on Pexels.com

Bbb Thirteen Ltd has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence for the basement of 70-88 Oxford Street, which is on the corner with Newman Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for a number of licensable activities including the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises.

The premises is described as a bar and “competitive socialising venue” and a number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/09242/LIPN, development site at 70-88 Oxford Street, London.

A public consultation is open on the application until 27 October 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.