Camden Council has registered the following planning applications (see list below) so far during October 2022 in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East. (This monthly list will be updated weekly until the beginning of November.)
Among the list are: alterations to listed buildings at 36 Percy Street, The Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road; applications for tables and chairs at 21 Goodge Street, 28 Rathbone Place, 18 Charlotte Street, and 53 Goodge Street; felling of tree and use of herbicide at 4 Gower Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2022/4308/PVL
|Fabrique Ltd 53 Goodge Street London W1T 1TG
|6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday-Friday 08:00-17:00 Saturday-Sunday 09:00-15:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|07-10-2022
|2022/4283/T
|4 Gower Street London WC1E 6DP
|REAR GARDEN: 1 x Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) (T1) – Fell to base and treat stump with herbicide.
|REGISTERED
|07-10-2022
|2022/4291/PVL
|AMPELI Basement And Ground Floor Premises 18 Charlotte Street W1T 2LZ
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs, 2 Umbrellas and 2 Heaters Monday-Saturday 12:00-23:00 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|06-10-2022
|2022/4256/A
|39 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 2AR
|Installation of a new shopfront including a new fascia, 2 x internally illuminated projecting signn and associated alterations.
|REGISTERED
|05-10-2022
|2022/4084/L
|The Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ
|Internal alterations to sixth floor comprising: removal of partitions, removal of suspended ceilings and light fittings, replacement of flooring, refurbishment of kitchenette and refurbishment of WCs.
|REGISTERED
|05-10-2022
|2022/3493/P
|39 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 2AR
|Installation of a new shopfront including a new fascia, 2 x internally illuminated projecting signn and associated alterations.
|REGISTERED
|05-10-2022
|2022/4246/PVL
|Bourne & Hollingsworth Bar 28 Rathbone Place, London W1T 1JF
|2 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|04-10-2022
|2022/4242/PVL
|Amorino 21 Goodge Street London W1T 2PJ
|3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday to Saturday 11:00 – 23:00 Sunday 11:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|04-10-2022
|2022/4147/P
|Royal Institute For The Blind 105 Judd Street London WC1H 9NE
|Temporary change of use of the Second and Third Floors of 105 Judd Street from Office (Class E) to Education (Class F1) up until 31 July 2023.
|REGISTERED
|03-10-2022
|2022/4041/L
|36 Percy Street London Camden W1T 2DH
|Internal works at lower ground level
|REGISTERED
|03-10-2022
|2022/4077/P
|University Of London Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London Camden WC1H 0AL
|Details of external noise levels required by condition 4 of planning permission 2020/1520/P approved 15/06/2020 for the refurbishment and reconfiguration of selected areas of the Institute of Education comprising: repairs and installation of insulation to the external terraces; creation of a new plant room at Level 8 Wing A and installation of new louvres to serve this plant room; refurbishment and repairs to the lobby roof on level 4 and the roof at Level 10; installation of new external gate at Level 5 of Wing A; and associated works.
|REGISTERED
|30-09-2022
|2022/4032/L
|Ucl South Wing Building Gower Street London Camden WC1E 6BT
|Proposed internal works to Room 23 of South Wing, relating to the removal of redundant servicing and the installation of an interactive screen, projectors, speakers, cameras and microphones, and associated servicing works.
|REGISTERED
|30-09-2022