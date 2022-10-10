Camden Council has registered the following planning applications (see list below) so far during October 2022 in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East. (This monthly list will be updated weekly until the beginning of November.)

Among the list are: alterations to listed buildings at 36 Percy Street, The Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road; applications for tables and chairs at 21 Goodge Street, 28 Rathbone Place, 18 Charlotte Street, and 53 Goodge Street; felling of tree and use of herbicide at 4 Gower Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.