Westminster Council have validated the following planning applications so far during October 2022 in Fitzrovia West. (See the monthly list below which will be updated until the beginning of November.)
Among the list are applications for: tables and chairs at 77A Wells Street; installation of tank and enclosure of plant room to rear of flat at 59-61 Bolsover Street; seven air con units on roof at 40 Great Portland Street (near corner of Little Portland Street).
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Installation of 7 air conditioning units at roof level. Edinburgh House 40 Great Portland Street London W1W 7LZRef. No: 22/06696/FULL | Received: Tue 04 Oct 2022 | Validated: Tue 04 Oct 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of water/ sprinkler tank, box enclosure housing pipe work and screened enclosure around plant room to rear of flat. (Retrospective) 59-61 Bolsover Street And 224-228 Great Portland Street London W1W 5QPRef. No: 22/06679/FULL | Received: Mon 03 Oct 2022 | Validated: Mon 03 Oct 2022 | Status: Pending
- Use of two areas of the public highway for the placing of tables and chairs; i) 5 tables and 20 chairs in an area measuring 10.40m x 2.50m on Adam and Eve Court and ii) 3 tables and 6 chairs in an area of 6.0m x 1.20m on the Wells Street frontage in connection with the existing public house. 77A Wells Street London W1T 3QPRef. No: 22/06643/TCH | Received: Mon 03 Oct 2022 | Validated: Mon 03 Oct 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display non-illuminated sign on hoarding measuring 0.6m x 1m, two non-illuminated fascia signs measuring 0.65m x 1.1m and 0.82m x 1.3m, two non-illuminated projecting signs measuring 0.65m x 0.88m and one non-illuminated projecting sign measuring 0.25m x 0.7m. (Linked with 22/02270/LBC) Shop 1 Great Portland Street Station Great Portland Street London W1W 5PWRef. No: 22/03081/ADV | Received: Mon 09 May 2022 | Validated: Tue 04 Oct 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of advertisement signs; and internal layout works. (Linked with 22/03081/ADV) Shop 1 Great Portland Street Station Great Portland Street London W1W 5PWRef. No: 22/02270/LBC | Received: Mon 04 Apr 2022 | Validated: Tue 04 Oct 2022 | Status: Pending