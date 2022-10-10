Westminster Council have validated the following planning applications so far during October 2022 in Fitzrovia West. (See the monthly list below which will be updated until the beginning of November.)

Among the list are applications for: tables and chairs at 77A Wells Street; installation of tank and enclosure of plant room to rear of flat at 59-61 Bolsover Street; seven air con units on roof at 40 Great Portland Street (near corner of Little Portland Street).

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).