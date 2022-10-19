Cheatmeals at 33 Goodge Street is seeking permission to serve hot food and drink until 2am from Monday to Saturday and midnight on Sunday. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Cheatmeals has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at the ground floor and basement of 33 Goodge Street, Fitzrovia.

The business is described as a fast food restaurant selling burgers, fries, and hot dogs cooked on the premises to eat in, for takeaway, and delivery.

They are seeking permission for late night refreshments — the sale of hot food or drink — until 2am the following morning from Monday to Saturday and until midnight on Sunday.

The proposed business hours are 11am to 2am Monday to Saturday and 11am to midnight on Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\112226: Cheatmeals, 33 Goodge Street, London W1T 2PS.

The deadline for making comments is 14 November 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Camden’s Statement of Licensing Policy can be found here.