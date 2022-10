Sreto Borojevic in September 2022 enjoying a drink in one of the many cafes he visited.

It is with great sadness that we report that Sreto Borojevic died suddenly and peacefully at home on the evening of Saturday 22 October 2022. He was 56 years’ old.

Please join his many friends in a time to remember and reminisce and recall the life of and our memories of our kind, gentle, caring, hugely respected and well-loved, dear departed friend and colleague Sreto Borojevic.

6pm Wednesday 26 October 2022, upstairs at the Duke of York pub, 47 Rathbone Street, London W1T 1NW.