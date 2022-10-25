One Marylebone Road. The former church is an events venue. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Hammer Holdings Limited has applied to Westminster council to vary the premises licence at 1 Marylebone Road, in the Fitzrovia West neighbourhood area, to allow later hours and fewer restrictions on the use of an outside area.

The business is an event space which has been licensed since 2007. The current licence allows up to 800 people on the premises at any one time.

It is a converted church and trades with a ground floor with and first floor. To the west of the building there is an outside area which is known as God’s Garden or the West Garden which has a capacity for up to 200 people.

The current licence grants permission for a number of activities including the sale of alcohol, for consumption on the premises, from 10am to midnight seven days a week. But a condition restricts use of the outside area until no later than 10pm.

“The Licence Holder sees an opportunity to trade the West Garden (“the Garden”), later than the current 10pm restriction on the premises licence,” states the application.

The applicant is seeking permission to change three conditions on the licence to allow the outside area to be used by the general public rather than by guests at pre-booked, ticked and invitation-only events; to operate to a later hour (11:30pm on Monday to Thursday, midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30pm hours on Sunday); and to remove the requirement to have door supervisors in the garden at all times.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/09726/LIPV: 1 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4AQ.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.