Application site. Ground and first floor of 365 Euston Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Orion’s Belt Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Unit 2, 365 Euston Road, Fitzrovia.

Unit 2 extends over half the ground floor, and the whole of the first floor which also fronts onto Conway Street and 41 Warren Street.

The premises at first floor fronts onto Euston Road, Conway Street, and 41 Warren Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The applicant describes the business as an “Asian Restaurant Bar” but incorrectly describes its location as a “Shopping/commercial area” — there are homes above the premises and opposite in Warren Street.

Permission is sought for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 12noon to 11pm every day of the week. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\112445, 365 Euston Road, London NW1 3AR.

A public consultation on the application is open until 24 November 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.