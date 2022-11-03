Spearmint Rhino, 161 Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Spearmint Rhino Companies (Europe) Ltd has applied to Camden Council to renew its Sexual Entertainment Venue (SEV) Licence at 161 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The opening hours are from 9am to 4am the following morning from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 2am the following morning on Sunday.

No changes from the existing licence conditions are proposed.

The premises is currently closed and its layout is being changed. It is likely to remain closed until the summer of 2023, states the application.

Camden Council has a policy to refuse all new applications for a “sex establishment” but this policy does not apply to “the renewal or variation of an existing sex establishment licence”. The sex establishments policy can be found here.

On 6 July 2022 the Licensing Committee proposed that in future all applications will be dealt with by the ordinary licensing panels rather than the Licensing (Sexual Entertainment Venues) Sub-Committee.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\SE-REWN\112535, Spearmint Rhino, 161 Tottenham Court Road W1T 7NN.

The last date for making a representation on the application is 24 November 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.