Thierry Michel’s 2021 film The Empire of Silence is showing at Bloomsbury Baptist Church 29 November 2022.

The Justice Congo Group, part of Central London Global Justice Now, is holding a film screening in Bloomsbury this month.

The Empire of Silence is a tough film to watch, documenting the past 25 years of tragedy and violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and calling for international action to end the impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators.

The film is to raise awareness of the ongoing tragedy and violence in the DRC, so little reported in the UK.

There is currently a mineral mining bonanza happening in DRC, for cobalt in electric batteries, which at the moment only adds to the misery because the money does not “trickle down”.

The film screening takes place at the end of the UK Protection Against Sexual Violence in Conflict (PSVI) Conference of November 28/29.

The organisers will be welcoming delegates from the conference to this important film, including Dr Denis Mukwege — Nobel Peace Prize-winning doctor in DRC, who works with victims of sexual violence. His charitable organisation, the Panzi Foundation is a co-sponsor of the film screening.

London Premiere of Thierry Michel’s 2021 film The Empire of Silence. 7pm Tuesday 29 November 2022 at Bloomsbury Central Baptist Church, 235 Shaftesbury Avenue, London WC2H 8EP. Admission is free but tickets must be booked in advance.