Original Greek Ltd has applied to the City of Westminster for a new premises licence for the basement and ground floor at 3 Berners Street in Fitzrovia West.

The applicant seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 11.30am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 11.30am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

The premises is described as a restaurant and the applicant has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

“The premises previously had the benefit of a premises licence when it was run as Gourmet Burger Kitchen but the licence fell away when there was a change in the Operator and the premises licence was not transferred at this time,” states the application.

“The Premises is currently being run as a restaurant with a Nigerian influence, which supports a varied cultural offering within the area. The Applicant and proposed DPS could allow customers to bring their own alcoholic drinks, but the Applicant wishes to regulate the position and have control over alcohol consumption.”

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

22/10845/LIPN, basement and ground floor, 3 Berners Street, London W1T 3LF.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 7 December 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.