An application to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises at 19A Goodge Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Mr Lasagna Fitzrovia Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 19A Goodge Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 12 noon to 10pm everyday. The business is described as a restaurant.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\112791, Mister Lasagna Fitzrovia, 19A Goodge Street, London W1T 2PH.

The last date for making a representation is 12 December 2022.

Camden’s Statement of Licensing Policy can be found here.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.