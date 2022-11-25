The end of charity. The former All Saints Home convent at 82-83 Margaret Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A public exhibition of plans to redevelop a former church building in Margaret Street will go on display this month, showing off pre-planning application designs to turn the former convent into serviced apartments, offices and a wellness centre.

The site was used as a convent by the All Saints Sisters of the Poor before the main building was constructed in 1914. A Grade II listed chapel, built in 1860 for the convent, is on the southern part of the site.

The Sisters left the building at around the turn of the last millennium and the site was until recently used by The London Jesus Centre to provide services to the homeless.

DAO Estate acquired a long leasehold on the site this year and plan to reconfigure the building internally “in a way which preserves original convent features and retains the building’s character, so that the building can continue in its current use as residential accommodation, in the form of serviced apartments”.

They want to create a wellness garden courtyard and green space in the centre of the site, and a co-working space and gym facilities in the chapel.

“The main chapel space at first floor level will be used as an event and community space for both residents and the wider community. There will be free community access for events on a regular basis (four times per month) and regular event use which will ensure that the public continues to enjoy and appreciate this magnificent and restored historic chapel,” they say.

Public Exhibition: 3pm to 7pm, Tuesday 29 November 2022 at 82-83 Margaret Street, London W1W 8LH.

