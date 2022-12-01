Knowledge is power: Members of the University and College Union, London Region marched through Fitzrovia’s streets on the afternoon of Wednesday 30 November. The demonstration was part of a national action against attacks on pay, working conditions and pensions. Photo: Sue Blundell. RelatedNew plans for redevelopment of Strand Union Workhouse to be shown7:21 am, Friday, 21 March 2014In "Environment"Fitzrovia – New scheme proposed on workhouse site10:08 pm, Sunday, 28 February 2010In "Environment"Fitzrovia for sale: who owns what and who’s looking to buy8:24 am, Saturday, 18 June 2011In "Environment"