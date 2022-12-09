Camden green bin. Used to illustrate public consultations.

The following planning applications have been registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, so far during December 2022. (The monthly list will be updated until the beginning of next month.)

Among the monthly list so far this month are applications for: tables and chairs outside the Lore of the Land pub, 4 Conway Street.

There is also an appeal against a decision by Camden Council to refuse permission to increase the number of rooms in an underground hotel at 112a Great Russell Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

2022/5414/TFlat 1 Block G Peabody Buildings Herbrand Street London WC1N 1JXREAR COMMUNAL AREA: 1 x London Plane (T5) – Crown reduce 4m – 5m. Remove arisings 0mm – 25mm. 1 x London Plane (T6) – Crown reduce 4m – 5m. Remove arisings 0mm – 25mm.REGISTERED09-12-2022
2022/5393/PVLLore of the Land 4 Conway Street London W1T 6BB7 Tables, 34 Chairs, 14 Barriers, 4 Umbrellas and 4 Heaters Monday-Sunday 09:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED08-12-2022
2022/5284/TMaisonette Basement And Ground Floor 101 Judd Street London WC1H 9NEREAR GARDEN: 1 x Japanese Maple (T1) – Reduce removing no more than 1.5ms from the height and 0.5m from the lateral branches forming the tree into a rounded shape. 1 x Olive (T2) – Lightly trim by up to 30cm all round forming it back into a ball. All works will be carried out in accordance with British Standard BS3998: 2010 Tree Work RecommendationsREGISTERED07-12-2022
2022/4835/A190 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 7PHInstallation of new internally illuminated fascia and internally illuminated projection sign.REGISTERED07-12-2022
2022/4772/P19 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HHDetails of condition 6 (green roof) pursuant to planning permission 2022/0406/P dated 20/10/2022 for erection of infill extension to the rear at lower ground level beneath rear link extension and installation of new air condenser units at roof level as a replacement for the existing at lower-ground floor level.FINAL DECISION05-12-2022Granted
2022/5287/PVLLeon 91 Euston Road London NW1 2RA2 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Sunday 08:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED02-12-2022
2022/4629/A62 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 2ERDisplay of externally illuminated fascia lettering and 1x externally illuminated projecting sign and 1x fixed canvas awning.REGISTERED02-12-2022
2022/4578/P106 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HBAlterations to ground floor shopfront, involving the replacement of existing frameless glass doors and a glazing panel with 2 sets of framed glass doors and a glazed overpanel.REGISTERED02-12-2022
2022/4563/ABlank Street Coffee 110 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HBDisplay of 1x set of non illuminated fascia text and 1x internally illuminated projection signREGISTERED02-12-2022
2022/5002/PRamsay Hall 20 Maple Street London W1T 5HBInstallation of telecommunications equipment on rooftop, including 3 x antennas, 1 x equipment cabinet and ancillary development.REGISTERED01-12-2022

Appeals

2020/3107/P112A Great Russell Street London WC1B 3NPVariation of conditions 2 (approved plans), 3 (air quality), 6 (cycle storage), 9 (noise), 10 (drainage) and 14 (hotel bedroom number) of planning permission ref: 2015/3605/P allowed at appeal ref: APP/X5210/W/16/3147078 dated 04/10/2016, as amended by 2020/1438/P dated 01/06/2020, for ‘Change of use of part ground floor and basement levels -4 and -5 from Car Park (sui generis) to hotel (Class C1), including alterations to openings, walls and fascia on ground floor elevations on Great Russell Street and Adeline Place’, namely to: increase the number of hotel bedrooms from 166 to 208 with associated internal and external alterations on ground floor elevations on Great Russell Street and Adeline Place.05-12-202205-12-2022 