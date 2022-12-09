The following planning applications have been registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East, so far during December 2022. (The monthly list will be updated until the beginning of next month.)

Among the monthly list so far this month are applications for: tables and chairs outside the Lore of the Land pub, 4 Conway Street.

There is also an appeal against a decision by Camden Council to refuse permission to increase the number of rooms in an underground hotel at 112a Great Russell Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2022/5414/T Flat 1 Block G Peabody Buildings Herbrand Street London WC1N 1JX REAR COMMUNAL AREA: 1 x London Plane (T5) – Crown reduce 4m – 5m. Remove arisings 0mm – 25mm. 1 x London Plane (T6) – Crown reduce 4m – 5m. Remove arisings 0mm – 25mm. REGISTERED 09-12-2022 2022/5393/PVL Lore of the Land 4 Conway Street London W1T 6BB 7 Tables, 34 Chairs, 14 Barriers, 4 Umbrellas and 4 Heaters Monday-Sunday 09:00-22:00 New Application REGISTERED 08-12-2022 2022/5284/T Maisonette Basement And Ground Floor 101 Judd Street London WC1H 9NE REAR GARDEN: 1 x Japanese Maple (T1) – Reduce removing no more than 1.5ms from the height and 0.5m from the lateral branches forming the tree into a rounded shape. 1 x Olive (T2) – Lightly trim by up to 30cm all round forming it back into a ball. All works will be carried out in accordance with British Standard BS3998: 2010 Tree Work Recommendations REGISTERED 07-12-2022 2022/4835/A 190 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 7PH Installation of new internally illuminated fascia and internally illuminated projection sign. REGISTERED 07-12-2022 2022/4772/P 19 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HH Details of condition 6 (green roof) pursuant to planning permission 2022/0406/P dated 20/10/2022 for erection of infill extension to the rear at lower ground level beneath rear link extension and installation of new air condenser units at roof level as a replacement for the existing at lower-ground floor level. FINAL DECISION 05-12-2022 Granted 2022/5287/PVL Leon 91 Euston Road London NW1 2RA 2 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Sunday 08:00-22:00 New Application REGISTERED 02-12-2022 2022/4629/A 62 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 2ER Display of externally illuminated fascia lettering and 1x externally illuminated projecting sign and 1x fixed canvas awning. REGISTERED 02-12-2022 2022/4578/P 106 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB Alterations to ground floor shopfront, involving the replacement of existing frameless glass doors and a glazing panel with 2 sets of framed glass doors and a glazed overpanel. REGISTERED 02-12-2022 2022/4563/A Blank Street Coffee 110 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB Display of 1x set of non illuminated fascia text and 1x internally illuminated projection sign REGISTERED 02-12-2022 2022/5002/P Ramsay Hall 20 Maple Street London W1T 5HB Installation of telecommunications equipment on rooftop, including 3 x antennas, 1 x equipment cabinet and ancillary development. REGISTERED 01-12-2022

Appeals