Westminster Council has validated the following planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during December 2022. (This list will be updated until the beginning of next month.)
Included in the monthly list so far this month are: alterations to the rear of 5 Hanson Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Details pursuant to Condition 9 of planning permission dated 22nd July 2022 (RN: 22/01654/FULL), namely the submission of a piling method statement (detailing the depth and type of piling to be undertaken and the methodology by which such piling will be carried out, including measures to prevent and minimise the potential for damage to subsurface sewerage infrastructure, and the programme for the works). Basement And Ground Floor 49 Newman Street London W1T 3DZRef. No: 22/08214/ADFULL | Received: Fri 02 Dec 2022 | Validated: Fri 02 Dec 2022 | Status: Pending
- Conversion of the rear annex from 3 flats into two 1 bedroom flats incorporating extensions and external alterations. 5 Hanson Street London W1W 6TDRef. No: 22/08175/FULL | Received: Thu 01 Dec 2022 | Validated: Thu 01 Dec 2022 | Status: Pending
- Removal of the shopfront and installation of a ATM and roller shutter. 12 Oxford Street London W1D 1APRef. No: 22/07809/FULL | Received: Thu 17 Nov 2022 | Validated: Fri 02 Dec 2022 | Status: Pending
- Display of an internally illuminated (letters and logo only) fascia sign measuring 1.1m x 4.6m, an internally illuminated (letters and logo only) projecting sign measuring 0.80m x 0.8m and an internally illuminated poster and lettering above ATM measuring 0.8m x 0.2m. 12 Oxford Street London W1D 1APRef. No: 22/07810/ADV | Received: Thu 17 Nov 2022 | Validated: Fri 02 Dec 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 2no. digital 75″ LCD advert screens, and the removal of associated BT kiosks. Street Hub Outside 214 Oxford Street, London W1D 2LSRef. No: 22/04760/FULL | Received: Fri 15 Jul 2022 | Validated: Mon 05 Dec 2022 | Status: Pending