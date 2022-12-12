Gallo, 16 Bloomsbury Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Mareo Gallo has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Gallo on the ground floor and basement at 16 Bloomsbury Street.

According to a notice in the window of the premises the applicant is seeking permission for licensable activities including “regulated entertainment”, “late night refreshment”, and “the sale by retail of alcohol” from 7am to 1am every day of the week.

A notice in the window states the hours for licensable activities as 07:00 to 01:00, Monday to Sunday. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

However, the application as lodged on the public licensing register only states the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Thursday, 7am to 10.30pm, Friday and Saturday, and 7am to 5pm on Sunday. The plans included with the application are also unclear and one drawing appears to relate to a different address.

Fitzrovia News is seeking clarification on the correct licensable activities, hours of operation, and other information, and will update this report in due course.

The premises is described on the application form as a cafe.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\113032, Ground Floor Shop and Basement (Also known as Unit 2), 16 Bloomsbury Street, London WC1B 3QA.

The last date for making a representation is 26 December 2022.

Residents in this area may seek help and support with a representation by contacting the Bloomsbury Association. (Fitzrovia News is aware that some email addresses for the Bloomsbury Association are “bouncing” at the moment. Please let us know if you email is returned or if you need to contact them.)