Camden Council has registered the following planning applications in Bloomsbury ward — which includes Fitzrovia East — so far during January 2023.

Among the applications are: alterations to a listed building at 41 Fitzroy Street, 28 Charlotte Street, and 23-28 Great Russell Street; tables and chairs outside 64 Charlotte Street, and 104 New Oxford Street; numerous details required by previous permission at 237-247 Tottenham Court Road; and alterations to building at 14 Charlotte Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.