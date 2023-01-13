Camden green bin. Used to illustrate public consultations.

Camden Council has registered the following planning applications in Bloomsbury ward — which includes Fitzrovia East — so far during January 2023.

Among the applications are: alterations to a listed building at 41 Fitzroy Street, 28 Charlotte Street, and 23-28 Great Russell Street; tables and chairs outside 64 Charlotte Street, and 104 New Oxford Street; numerous details required by previous permission at 237-247 Tottenham Court Road; and alterations to building at 14 Charlotte Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2023/0030/LCongress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LSRefurbishment of the self contained ground floor office area on the Great Russell Street wing of Congress House, including works to partitionsREGISTERED12-01-2023
2023/0029/LCongress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LSProvision of a new access stair to the roofREGISTERED12-01-2023
2023/0024/LCongress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LSExternal security enhancement worksREGISTERED12-01-2023
2023/0119/PVLKAZU Japanese Restaurant 64 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QD3 Tables, 6 Chairs, 2 Barriers and 1 Umbrella Monday to Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION11-01-2023Granted
2022/5603/P54 Warren Street London Camden W1T 5NNInstallation of an retractable awning to shopfront.REGISTERED11-01-2023
2023/0106/LUpper Flat 28 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NFPartial mansard roof to front to enclose sides of existing roof terrace; new skylight in main roof; replacement windows at roof level; excavation of basement below existing rear extension (studio); removal of wastepipes from front elevation; internal works at all levelsREGISTERED10-01-2023
2022/4943/P14 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LXChanges to 3rd and 4th floor layouts; omission of roof terrace; alteration to rooflight position, approved under planning permission 2021/6259/P, dated 18/05/2022REGISTERED10-01-2023
2022/4794/PUpper Flat 28 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NFPartial mansard roof to front to enclose sides of existing roof terrace; new skylight in main roof; replacement windows at roof level; excavation of basement below existing rear extension (studio); removal of wastepipes from front elevationREGISTERED10-01-2023
2023/0075/P237-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.Fire statement required by condition 42 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.REGISTERED06-01-2023
2023/0074/P237-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.Green roof details required by condition 37 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.REGISTERED06-01-2023
2023/0061/TSandwich House Sandwich Street London WC1H 9PWCOMMUNAL AREA AT REAR: 3 x Betula (G1) – Cut back lateral branches by up to 2m away from building.REGISTERED06-01-2023
2023/0060/P243-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.Terrace landscaping details required by condition 36 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.REGISTERED06-01-2023
2023/0059/P237-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.Air source heat pump details required by condition 39 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.REGISTERED06-01-2023
2023/0058/P237 – 247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.Details of photovoltaic panels required by condition 35 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.REGISTERED06-01-2023
2023/0057/P237-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.Details of biodiversity enhancements required by condition 32 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.REGISTERED06-01-2023
2023/0049/PVLCosta Coffee 104 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Saturday 08:00-19:00 Sunday 08:00 to 18:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED05-01-2023
2023/0048/L41 Fitzroy Street London W1T 6DZReplacement of entrance door and basement lightwell door, replacement and repair of windows on front and rear elevations and installation of rooflight and removal of modern partitions, reinstatement of historical features and internal re-arrangementREGISTERED05-01-2023
2022/4815/P41 Fitzroy Street London W1T 6DZReplacement of entrance door and basement lightwell door, replacement of windows on front and rear elevations and installation of rooflightREGISTERED05-01-2023