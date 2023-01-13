Camden Council has registered the following planning applications in Bloomsbury ward — which includes Fitzrovia East — so far during January 2023.
Among the applications are: alterations to a listed building at 41 Fitzroy Street, 28 Charlotte Street, and 23-28 Great Russell Street; tables and chairs outside 64 Charlotte Street, and 104 New Oxford Street; numerous details required by previous permission at 237-247 Tottenham Court Road; and alterations to building at 14 Charlotte Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2023/0030/L
|Congress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LS
|Refurbishment of the self contained ground floor office area on the Great Russell Street wing of Congress House, including works to partitions
|REGISTERED
|12-01-2023
|2023/0029/L
|Congress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LS
|Provision of a new access stair to the roof
|REGISTERED
|12-01-2023
|2023/0024/L
|Congress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LS
|External security enhancement works
|REGISTERED
|12-01-2023
|2023/0119/PVL
|KAZU Japanese Restaurant 64 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QD
|3 Tables, 6 Chairs, 2 Barriers and 1 Umbrella Monday to Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|11-01-2023
|Granted
|2022/5603/P
|54 Warren Street London Camden W1T 5NN
|Installation of an retractable awning to shopfront.
|REGISTERED
|11-01-2023
|2023/0106/L
|Upper Flat 28 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NF
|Partial mansard roof to front to enclose sides of existing roof terrace; new skylight in main roof; replacement windows at roof level; excavation of basement below existing rear extension (studio); removal of wastepipes from front elevation; internal works at all levels
|REGISTERED
|10-01-2023
|2022/4943/P
|14 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LX
|Changes to 3rd and 4th floor layouts; omission of roof terrace; alteration to rooflight position, approved under planning permission 2021/6259/P, dated 18/05/2022
|REGISTERED
|10-01-2023
|2022/4794/P
|Upper Flat 28 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NF
|Partial mansard roof to front to enclose sides of existing roof terrace; new skylight in main roof; replacement windows at roof level; excavation of basement below existing rear extension (studio); removal of wastepipes from front elevation
|REGISTERED
|10-01-2023
|2023/0075/P
|237-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Fire statement required by condition 42 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|06-01-2023
|2023/0074/P
|237-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Green roof details required by condition 37 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|06-01-2023
|2023/0061/T
|Sandwich House Sandwich Street London WC1H 9PW
|COMMUNAL AREA AT REAR: 3 x Betula (G1) – Cut back lateral branches by up to 2m away from building.
|REGISTERED
|06-01-2023
|2023/0060/P
|243-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Terrace landscaping details required by condition 36 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|06-01-2023
|2023/0059/P
|237-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Air source heat pump details required by condition 39 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|06-01-2023
|2023/0058/P
|237 – 247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Details of photovoltaic panels required by condition 35 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|06-01-2023
|2023/0057/P
|237-247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Details of biodiversity enhancements required by condition 32 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office (Class B1) use, flexible uses at ground and basement (Class A1/A2/A3/B1/D1/D2), residential (Class C3) use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|REGISTERED
|06-01-2023
|2023/0049/PVL
|Costa Coffee 104 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB
|4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Saturday 08:00-19:00 Sunday 08:00 to 18:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|05-01-2023
|2023/0048/L
|41 Fitzroy Street London W1T 6DZ
|Replacement of entrance door and basement lightwell door, replacement and repair of windows on front and rear elevations and installation of rooflight and removal of modern partitions, reinstatement of historical features and internal re-arrangement
|REGISTERED
|05-01-2023
|2022/4815/P
|41 Fitzroy Street London W1T 6DZ
|Replacement of entrance door and basement lightwell door, replacement of windows on front and rear elevations and installation of rooflight
|REGISTERED
|05-01-2023