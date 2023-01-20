64 Goodge Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Fitzroy Hospitality Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for a restaurant on the ground floor and basement of 64 Goodge Street.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises and for late night refreshment from 10am to 11.30pm from Monday to Thursday, 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

The operating schedule includes a number of conditions, including requiring the supply of alcohol to be for seated diners taking a meal only, and the maximum number of customers will be no more than 50 at any one time.

The premises has been vacant for some time but was last used as a travel agent.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\113607, 64 Goodge Street, London W1T 4NF.

At the time we published this report the documents were not available on the licensing website. However, comments can still be submitted. The last date for making a representation is 15 February 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

