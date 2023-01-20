Application site: 22-24 Great Portland Street on the corner with Margaret Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Burak Demirelli has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence for Faros London (Oxford Circus) 22-24 Great Portland Street, on the corner with Margaret Street, Fitzrovia West.

The premises is described as a restaurant and the applicant seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from noon until 11pm Monday to Sunday.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/00247/LIPN, 22-24 Great Portland Street, London W1W 8QS.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority

is 10 February 2023.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

