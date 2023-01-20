93 Charlotte Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Quintessence Food Ltd T/A Souli has made an application for a new premises licence at 93 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant wants to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises from 8am to 11pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\113506, 93 Charlotte Street (NB: address is not currently listed on Camden’s register so use reference number to obtain details and comment).

The last date for making a representation 8 February 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

