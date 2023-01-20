Westminster council has validated nine planning applications so far during January 2023 in Fitzrovia West. (This post will be updated until the beginning of the next month with the full January list.)
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Display of a replacement, non-illuminated, advertising panel above the ground floor entrance to the upper floors measuring 1.17m x 2.065m. First Floor 305 Great Portland Street London W1W 5DDRef. No: 23/00208/ADV | Received: Fri 13 Jan 2023 | Validated: Fri 13 Jan 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of a replacement, non-illuminated, advertising panel above the ground floor entrance to the upper floors. (Linked to 23/00208/ADV) First Floor 305 Great Portland Street London W1W 5DDRef. No: 23/00179/LBC | Received: Thu 12 Jan 2023 | Validated: Thu 12 Jan 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of a revised structural support of the existing extract duct. 19 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RLRef. No: 23/00078/FULL | Received: Fri 06 Jan 2023 | Validated: Fri 06 Jan 2023 | Status: Pending
- Notification for prior approval of the change of use from office accommodation (Class E(G)i) to one self-contained residential dwellings (1 x one-bedroom) (Class C3) at rear ground floor level under the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) – Schedule 2, Part 3, Class MA. 110 New Cavendish Street London W1W 6XRRef. No: 23/00067/P3JPA | Received: Thu 05 Jan 2023 | Validated: Thu 05 Jan 2023 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 14th August 2020 (RN: 18/10588/FULL) for, ‘Demolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide a new building comprising basement, ground and first to eighth floors. Use of part basement and ground floors for dual/alternative retail (Class A1) or restaurant (Class A3) purposes, use of the remainder of the property as up to 37 flats (Class C3), ancillary residential amenity, cycle parking; provision of photovoltaic cells, a green roof and associated plant’; Namely, to amend the consented description of development and make a number of non-material design changes across the site including an amalgamation of apartment A504 & A505, the omission of 2 no. retail entrances at ground floor and the creation of a new corner retail entrance at ground floor. 204A Great Portland Street London W1W 5NPRef. No: 23/00019/NMA | Received: Tue 03 Jan 2023 | Validated: Tue 03 Jan 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of louvres on the front elevation above the main entrance door. 31 Berners Street London W1T 3LRRef. No: 22/08567/FULL | Received: Tue 20 Dec 2022 | Validated: Tue 17 Jan 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of existing windows on basement to fourth floors with double glazed steel windows, removal of rear fire escape stairs, construction of ground floor slab in rear lightwell and alterations to 4th floor rear flat roof for use as a terrace. Existing use Class E, no change of use proposed and no residential accommodation. 22 – 23 Little Portland Street London W1W 8BURef. No: 22/08540/FULL | Received: Mon 19 Dec 2022 | Validated: Fri 06 Jan 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of an internally illuminated (letters only) projecting sign measuring 44cm x 32cm, and an internally illuminated (letters only) fascia sign measuring 122.2cm x 29cm.10 Little Portland Street London W1W 7JGRef. No: 22/07060/ADV | Received: Wed 19 Oct 2022 | Validated: Tue 10 Jan 2023 | Status: Decided
- Use of ground floor as office space (E(g)(i)); replacement of existing roof top plant equipment and associated external ductwork with new plant equipment within a reduced louvered plant enclosure; replacement of ladder access to the roof space with a black metal access stair leading out to new roof terrace; existing roof to be bound by a new black metal railing and balustrade to form a roof terrace; new black metal railings and balustrade to be installed at Levels 3, 4 & 5 along the west facade overlooking Margaret Court, with single leaf door opening to be introduced at each level in place of an existing window position. 60 – 62 Margaret Street London W1W 8TFRef. No: 22/05813/FULL | Received: Thu 25 Aug 2022 | Validated: Thu 19 Jan 2023 | Status: Pending