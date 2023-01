From time to time pages (posts) on Fitzrovia News do not display properly. It will just show a lot of text like source code.

The fault may look like this.

If you experience a problem it will usually just be temporary and we suggest you try to read the article again later. Sorry about this.

For the technically-minded. Apparently it is JSON code displaying. Fitzrovia News runs Newspack on WordPress.com and we are currently trying to fix the problem with the help of their Happiness Engineers and the developers.

